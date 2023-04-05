John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

HPS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

