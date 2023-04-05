John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %
HPS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
