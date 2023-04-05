Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $15,258.03 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $15,258.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,259.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 2,205,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,899. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

