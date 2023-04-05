Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $15,258.03 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $15,258.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,259.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 2,205,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,899. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
