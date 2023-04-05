Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 13,509 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $20,533.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82.

On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48.

Shares of LDI remained flat at $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 432,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

