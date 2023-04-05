Jay O. Wright Buys 18,400 Shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $19,872.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,568.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castellum Price Performance

Shares of CTM opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Castellum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm. It operates in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded on September 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

