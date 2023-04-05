Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $254,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $6.32 on Wednesday, reaching $481.75. The company had a trading volume of 325,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.31 and a 200-day moving average of $489.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

