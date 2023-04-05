Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average of $226.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $284.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

