Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $363,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,058,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,129,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $356.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

