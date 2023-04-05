ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declares Dividend of $0.35

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3518 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Get ITV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ITV from GBX 54 ($0.67) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.74) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.