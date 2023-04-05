iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.56

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.56 and last traded at $89.86, with a volume of 348344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a market cap of $974.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

