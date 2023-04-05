iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 701,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the previous session’s volume of 112,610 shares.The stock last traded at $91.04 and had previously closed at $91.64.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. WealthOne LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

