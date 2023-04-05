iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $111.08. 2,871,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

