iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.