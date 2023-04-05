iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 539,098 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,621,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

