iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $242.07. 121,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,153. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

