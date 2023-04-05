iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.83

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 164535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

