iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1,183.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.08.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.