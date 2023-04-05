iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.24

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.24 and last traded at $141.83, with a volume of 673025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.04.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

