iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. 2,920,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,851,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

