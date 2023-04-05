iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.88. 211,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,518. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

