iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 674,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 732,182 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $22.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REET. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 175,399 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,516,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

