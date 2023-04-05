iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.19

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 2479951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.