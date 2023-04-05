iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,005,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,092,794 shares.The stock last traded at $90.02 and had previously closed at $90.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

