iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,714. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

