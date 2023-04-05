Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Up 7%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) shares rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 54,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 10,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$68.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

