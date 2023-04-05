Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 252,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 85,906 shares.The stock last traded at $76.02 and had previously closed at $75.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

