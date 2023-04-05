Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

