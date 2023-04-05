Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

