Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,662,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 4,201,080 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.22.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
