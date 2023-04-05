Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,011,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 4,375,750 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.22.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
