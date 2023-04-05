Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,011,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 4,375,750 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.