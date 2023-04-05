Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:OIA opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 350,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 201,802 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.