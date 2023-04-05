International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

