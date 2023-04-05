International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. 3,321,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.