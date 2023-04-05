Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 768.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,880 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,659,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 246,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,368. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

