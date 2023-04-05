Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp
In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,972 shares of company stock worth $16,893,543 in the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Intapp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of INTA stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $45.61.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.