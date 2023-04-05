Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,972 shares of company stock worth $16,893,543 in the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

