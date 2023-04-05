Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAUGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

About Insurance Australia Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

