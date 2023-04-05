Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. 837,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

