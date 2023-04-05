Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

