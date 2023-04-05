Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.21. 441,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

