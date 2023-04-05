Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. 143,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

