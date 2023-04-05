Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. 211,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

