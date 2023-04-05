Inspire Investing LLC Buys 4,657 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,006,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,830,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 356,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

