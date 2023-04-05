Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 8,842 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after buying an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 4,388,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,788,500. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.