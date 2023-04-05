Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

