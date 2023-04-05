Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CF traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

