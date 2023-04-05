Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $495,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 635,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

