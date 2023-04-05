Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 760,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

