Inspire Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

