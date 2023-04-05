Inspire Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 296.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 60.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

