Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 1,726,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

