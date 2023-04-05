Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,436 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

ON traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 2,298,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,327. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

